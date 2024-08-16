City bus service begins on Outer Ring Road

August 16, 2024

14 buses, four routes to connect Ring Road areas with Central Business District and healthcare facilities

Mysore/Mysuru: In response to public demand and to enhance passenger convenience, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has introduced regular bus services from the City Bus Stand (CBS) to the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The buses, operated by KSRTC’s Urban Division, were officially flagged off yesterday during the 78th Independence Day celebrations.

For years, there were no direct bus services connecting the various junctions along the ORR, forcing people to rely on autos, cabs and private vehicles. Now, with the introduction of these new routes, residents and commuters in areas beyond the Ring Road will benefit from improved connectivity and more affordable bus fares compared to other modes of transport.

The buses were launched by Mysuru District In-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, with former Minister and MLA Tanveer Sait, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri and KSRTC Divisional Controller (Mysuru Urban Division) H.T. Veeresh in attendance.

Initially, services will operate on four routes, providing much-needed connectivity across the ORR, which spans 42.5 kms. KSRTC is planning to increase the Ring Road bus fleet depending on response.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa flagging off the KSRTC’s Outer Ring Road city bus service yesterday as MLA Tanveer Sait, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan, MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, KSRTC Divisional Controller H.T. Veeresh and others look on.

Four routes

The buses in all four routes are operated from the CBS and 14 buses have been allocated. They will travel in clockwise and anti-clockwise directions.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Veeresh said that each bus will take one-and-a-half hours to cover the route. “The routes have been designed to cover clockwise and anti-clockwise directions to reduce the waiting time of passengers. The routes will connect the Central Business District (CBD) to ORR and ORR to the CBD,” he explained. The routes will cover important commercial areas like Irwin Road and K.R. Circle, and hospitals like the K.R. Hospital, District Hospital, KRS Road, Government Ayurveda College, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Manipal Hospital and Bharath Cancer Hospital. The buses will follow the concept of circular routes, Veeresh added.

The KSRTC has urged commuters to use the newly launched services, which were introduced for their convenience, connecting the key stretches of the ORR.

Outer Ring Road Ksrtc Bus Service

Four routes — buses will travel in clockwise and anticlockwise directions:

First route: City Bus Stand (CBS), Nanjumalige, Parasayyanahundi, Dattagalli, Bogadi, Hinkal, Kalamandira, Metropole Circle (Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle) and back to CBS.

Second route: CBS, Metropole Circle, Kalamandira, Hinkal, Bharat Cancer Hospital, Manipal Hospital, LIC Circle, Highway Circle (Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle) and back to CBS.

Third route: CBS, Highway Circle, LIC Circle, Manipal Hospital, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Sathagalli Bus Stand, Deve Gowda Circle, Nazarbad and back to CBS.

Fourth route: CBS, Nanjumalige, Parasayyanahundi, Najangud Outer Ring Road junction, Uttanahalli, T. Narasipur junction, Deve Gowda Circle, Nazarbad and back to CBS.