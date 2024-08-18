Echo of protest calls: City on high alert
News

Echo of protest calls: City on high alert

August 18, 2024

No Mysuru Bandh tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru city is on high alert following calls from various organisations to protest against the Governor’s sanction for prosecuting CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA 50:50 site scam. Police forces have been instructed to be prepared to maintain law and order in case of disruptions.

Immediately after the Governor granted permission for CM’s prosecution, some Congress activists and supporters staged protests. Additionally, Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, has openly asked Congress workers to take to the streets.

The State Intelligence Department has indicated that protests are planned across the State for tomorrow, Aug. 19. In response to the potential for these protests to disrupt public order, Police across the State have been put on high alert.

Police in all districts, including Mysuru and Bengaluru, have been directed to enhance security measures. Senior officers have instructed all District and City Police units to stay vigilant and prevent any disturbances.

Speaking to SOM this morning, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar stated that the Police are fully prepared to manage the situation. “All senior officers, including DCPs and ACPs, are out in the field to monitor protests and any processions. We will deploy forces from the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), City Armed Reserve (CAR) and  regular Civil Police,” she said.

The Commissioner added that additional forces will be mobilised if the situation escalates. “We expect protesters from Mandya and other areas, and we are ready to handle that,” she noted.

READ ALSO  None from H.D. Deve Gowda family will smell victory: CM

Meanwhile, AHINDA leaders, along with fans and supporters of Siddaramaiah, had called for a Mysuru bandh on Aug. 19. This decision was made during an emergency meeting of AHINDA leaders led by B. Subramanya, former President of Karnataka Pradesha Kurubara Sangha, at Kanaka Bhavan in Siddarthanagar on Saturday. However, Subramanya clarified this morning that the bandh call has    been withdrawn.

T. Narasipur bandh?

In T. Narasipur, Congress leaders have also announced a bandh for Aug. 19. Party leaders and workers met at the party office in the town last evening and decided to observe the bandh. It remains uncertain whether the T. Narasipur bandh will proceed given the withdrawal of the Mysuru bandh call by the AHINDA leaders.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching