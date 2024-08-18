Echo of protest calls: City on high alert

August 18, 2024

No Mysuru Bandh tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru city is on high alert following calls from various organisations to protest against the Governor’s sanction for prosecuting CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA 50:50 site scam. Police forces have been instructed to be prepared to maintain law and order in case of disruptions.

Immediately after the Governor granted permission for CM’s prosecution, some Congress activists and supporters staged protests. Additionally, Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, has openly asked Congress workers to take to the streets.

The State Intelligence Department has indicated that protests are planned across the State for tomorrow, Aug. 19. In response to the potential for these protests to disrupt public order, Police across the State have been put on high alert.

Police in all districts, including Mysuru and Bengaluru, have been directed to enhance security measures. Senior officers have instructed all District and City Police units to stay vigilant and prevent any disturbances.

Speaking to SOM this morning, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar stated that the Police are fully prepared to manage the situation. “All senior officers, including DCPs and ACPs, are out in the field to monitor protests and any processions. We will deploy forces from the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), City Armed Reserve (CAR) and regular Civil Police,” she said.

The Commissioner added that additional forces will be mobilised if the situation escalates. “We expect protesters from Mandya and other areas, and we are ready to handle that,” she noted.

Meanwhile, AHINDA leaders, along with fans and supporters of Siddaramaiah, had called for a Mysuru bandh on Aug. 19. This decision was made during an emergency meeting of AHINDA leaders led by B. Subramanya, former President of Karnataka Pradesha Kurubara Sangha, at Kanaka Bhavan in Siddarthanagar on Saturday. However, Subramanya clarified this morning that the bandh call has been withdrawn.

T. Narasipur bandh?

In T. Narasipur, Congress leaders have also announced a bandh for Aug. 19. Party leaders and workers met at the party office in the town last evening and decided to observe the bandh. It remains uncertain whether the T. Narasipur bandh will proceed given the withdrawal of the Mysuru bandh call by the AHINDA leaders.