Eco-friendly earthen cups to replace plastic cups in all Railway Stations

November 30, 2020

Dhigawara (Rajasthan): “Tea will be sold in environment-friendly ‘Kulhads’ (earthen cups) in place of plastic cups at all Railway Stations across the country,” said Railway Minister Piyush Goyal yesterday.

Addressing the gathering at an event organised at the Dhigawara Railway Station in Rajasthan’s Alwar district to mark the inauguration of the newly electrified Dhigawara-Bandikui section under North-Western Railways, the Minister said that the initiative will be the contribution of the Railways towards a plastic-free India.

Goyal said, “Tea is given in ‘Kulhads’ at nearly 400 Railway Stations in the country today and in future, it is our planning that tea will be sold only in ‘Kulhads’ at all the Railway Stations in the country. This will be the contribution of the Railways towards a plastic-free India. ‘Kulhad’ also saves the environment and lakhs of people get employment from it.”