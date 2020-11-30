New Co-operation Policy on the anvil, says Minister
November 30, 2020

New building of Sri Sharada Credit Co-operative Society inaugurated

Mysore/Mysuru: Co-operation and Mysuru District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar said that the Government is mulling on introducing a new Co-operation Policy keeping with the present day requirements. 

He was speaking after inaugurating the new building of Sri Sharada Credit Co-operative Society on Kamakshi Hospital Road in Saraswathipuram here yesterday.

Stating that the Co-operation Department has sought suggestions from experts for framing the new policy, Somashekar said that Co-operative Banks too are free to come up with their own suggestions.

Pointing out that the Department has so far received complaints of irregularities in three Co-operative Societies of the district, including H.D. Kote Taluk Primary School Teachers Co-operative Society, Somashekar said that he has directed the officials to look into the matter.

The proposed new Co-operation Policy will be a comprehensive one, covering all sections of the sector, he added. 

The Minister complimented Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra for his commitment and enthusiasm to get the works done for his constituency. He also lauded the efforts being made by MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev for distributing sites to thousands of deserving applicants who have been waiting for decades to have their own shelter.

Noting that Co-operative Societies in Bengaluru which have engaged themselves in social service are being allotted CA (Civic Amenities) sites by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Somashekar said that he will hold talks with MUDA  Chairman and the Commissioner on introducing the same in Mysuru for Co-operative Societies  of the city.

‘Submit documents to Revenue Department’

Responding to a query on Chief Minister’s Political Secretary and MLA M.P. Renukacharaya’s charge that Kannada Chaluvali leader Vatal Nagaraj had encroached upon Government lands in Mysuru taluk, Minister Somashekar said that Renukacharya can submit  documents if he has in support of his claims, to the Revenue Department, for taking   necessary action.

Corporator M.V. Ramprasad, Sri Sharada Credit Co-operative Society President T.N. Ramdas, Vice-President V. Venkatesh, Treasurer Venkatakrishna Bhat, Members G.S. Satyanarayana, S. Vekatesh, A.S. Chandrashekar, Thimmappaiah, M. Mahendra, Lalitha Nagaraj and Rekha  were present during the inauguration ceremony.

