Ten Govt. Schools, including two century-old Schools adopted by Mysore University

November 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Two century-old Schools are among ten Government Schools which have been adopted by University of Mysore (UoM) for its overall development.

Recently, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar had appealed to all Legislators, Universities and private companies to adopt the Government Schools in order to exhibit their concern for rural children.

Responding to the Minister’s appeal, the UoM has adopted ten Schools in four districts — Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan — including two Schools which have crossed 100 years — Government Higher Primary School (GHPS), Kunagalli in Kollegal taluk and Government Higher Primary School, Komaranapura, Yalandur taluk of Chamarajanagar district.

The Certificate of Adoption was given by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, UoM, at a function held in Bengaluru last week.

The VC told Star of Mysore that they would provide basic facilities to all the adopted Schools such as wooden furniture, toilets and drinking water soon.

The selection of Schools were decided at the meeting of Syndicate and Academic Council. A separate committee will be constituted to monitor functioning of these ten Schools, the Vice-Chancellor added.

List of Schools adopted by UoM

• GHPS, Bailur, Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar District

• Lakshmisagara GHPS, Pandavapura taluk, Mandya District

• Yelechikkanahalli GHPS, Mandya taluk, Mandya District

• GHPS, Yelleshapura, Holenarasipur taluk, Hassan District

• GHPS, Marballi, Mysuru taluk, Mysuru District

• Govt.HS, Gungralchatra, Mysuru taluk, Mysuru District

• GHPS, K.R. Mill, Mysuru taluk, Mysuru District

• GHPS, Kyathanahalli, H.D. Kote taluk, Mysuru District

• GHPS, Kunagalli, Kollegal taluk, Chamarajanagar District

• GHPS, Komaranapura, Yalandur taluk, Chamarajanagar