Ten Govt. Schools, including two century-old Schools adopted by Mysore University
News

Ten Govt. Schools, including two century-old Schools adopted by Mysore University

November 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Two century-old Schools are among ten Government Schools which have been adopted by University of Mysore (UoM) for its overall development. 

Recently, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar had appealed to all Legislators, Universities and private companies to adopt  the Government Schools in order to exhibit their concern for rural children.

Responding to the Minister’s appeal, the UoM has adopted ten Schools in four districts — Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan —  including two Schools which have crossed 100 years — Government Higher Primary School (GHPS), Kunagalli in Kollegal taluk and Government Higher Primary School, Komaranapura, Yalandur taluk of Chamarajanagar district.

The Certificate of Adoption was given by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, UoM, at a function held in Bengaluru last week. 

The VC told Star of Mysore  that they would provide basic facilities to all the adopted Schools such as wooden furniture, toilets and drinking water soon. 

The selection of Schools were decided at the meeting of Syndicate and Academic Council. A separate committee will be constituted to monitor functioning of these ten Schools, the Vice-Chancellor added.

List of Schools adopted by UoM

• GHPS, Bailur, Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar District

• Lakshmisagara GHPS, Pandavapura taluk,  Mandya District

• Yelechikkanahalli GHPS, Mandya taluk, Mandya District

• GHPS, Yelleshapura, Holenarasipur taluk, Hassan District

• GHPS, Marballi, Mysuru taluk, Mysuru District

• Govt.HS, Gungralchatra, Mysuru taluk, Mysuru District

• GHPS, K.R. Mill, Mysuru taluk, Mysuru District

• GHPS, Kyathanahalli, H.D. Kote taluk, Mysuru District

• GHPS, Kunagalli, Kollegal taluk, Chamarajanagar District

READ ALSO  Mysore Varsity women’s TT Team

• GHPS, Komaranapura, Yalandur taluk, Chamarajanagar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching