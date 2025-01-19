ED’s probe into MUDA 50:50 Sites Scam: 198 benami sites linked to ex-MUDA Commissioner, 128 to MLC

January 19, 2025

Mysuru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), having already frozen 142 immovable properties valued at Rs. 300 crore, is poised to initiate the second phase of its Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) property attachment operation.

The ED has sought details of 631 sites and linked a staggering 198 sites that are registered under the name of a former MUDA Commissioner, 128 sites tied to an MLC from Mysuru and 92 sites that are suspected benami holdings linked to a MUDA Urban Planning Officer.

The ED has asked MUDA officials for comprehensive details about 631 suspiciously acquired MUDA sites. On Dec. 16, 2024, the ED formally wrote to MUDA, highlighting concerns over illegal money transfers and demanding records of these 631 sites.

The ED has provided a detailed list of 631 sites located in Dattagalli, Kesare First and Third Stages, J.P. Nagar, Vijayanagar, Hanchya-Sathagalli, Hebbal, Srirampura, and Vasanth Nagar. The list includes site numbers and their corresponding survey numbers.

The probe agency has requested comprehensive details, including the names and addresses of the site owners, allotment dates, site dimensions, layout maps, and other related information. While some of these sites were allotted on a 50:50 ratio basis, others were allocated as compensation for alternative lands.

Preliminary investigations have uncovered widespread black money transactions linked to these properties. The ED’s probe has also exposed extensive illegal properties associated with the family members of the former MUDA Commissioner, G.T. Dinesh Kumar. These assets are considered benami, with connections to a real estate agent, local politicians, and MUDA officials.

Marathon raid

In October 2024, ED officers from Bengaluru conducted a marathon 70-hour raid on the residence and office of the implicated real estate agent. This operation uncovered a trove of incriminating documents, pointing to large-scale benami transactions carried out under the facade of a housing cooperative society. Among the confiscated materials were records showing properties registered in the names of Dinesh Kumar’s family members.

During the initial phase of questioning, the real estate agent disclosed the involvement of several high-profile individuals, including Dinesh Kumar. Following the raid, Dinesh Kumar reportedly fled his residence in Bengaluru and remained absconding for several days.

However, he later appeared before the ED for questioning. Sources suggest that members of Dinesh Kumar’s family hold directorial positions in the housing cooperative society operated by the real estate agent, further deepening suspicions of their involvement in the illicit property dealings.

Codeword ‘coconut’ cracked

In a startling revelation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered the use of the codeword ‘coconut’ to facilitate benami transactions in the MUDA scam.

According to sources, a real estate agent used the term ‘coconut’ as a covert reference to monetary bribes, with one ‘coconut’ equating to Rs. 1 lakh. For instance, 50 ‘coconuts’ symbolised Rs. 50 lakh, while 100 ‘coconuts’ denoted Rs. 1 crore. The agent reportedly transferred substantial sums to various officials and politicians using this codeword, as revealed in his WhatsApp conversations. ED officials have seized incriminating documents and communication records that shed light on these illicit dealings.

Details submitted to ED

All required information regarding MUDA site approvals under the 50:50 ratio scheme has been provided to the ED. The ED had sought repeated clarifications on the approval process for most of these sites, which are now under scrutiny as part of the ongoing investigation.” — A.N. Raghunandan, MUDA Commissioner