Education must also build lives, says VC

January 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar opined that education is not only about awarding degrees, but also about teaching the students on building lives and livelihoods.

He was speaking at the valedictory of the 38-day coaching camp for the written exam for appointment of Assistant Professors in Degree Colleges to be conducted by the KPSC, at Jnanabuthi Samsthe in Lakshmipuram Government School and PU College premises on JLB Road here yesterday.

Pointing out that with rapid advancements in Science and Technology, people can get required information at their finger tips any time and at any moment, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said that teaching practices and methods have changed over the years, thanks to internet and other latest means of communication.

Maintaining that a teacher cannot be substituted unlike in other professions, he said that a teacher has to do the job himself/herself. He regretted that teaching profession is becoming less attractive these days.

Continuing, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said about 3,000 students are getting their Post-Graduate degrees from the UoM every year and the University is establishing a ‘Career Hub’ shortly in order to provide jobs to atleast 2,000 of them.

Welcoming the recently introduced NEP (National Education Policy), he said it would help in skill enhancement and also in higher education.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar complimented Jnanabuthi for conducting coaching classes for various competitive exams since years with a non-profit motive. He also released ‘Jnanabhandara’ study book on the occasion.

Noted Co-operator and State-level Dr. H. Narasimhaiah awardee Y.N. Shankaregowda was felicitated at the event.

Writer and Humorist Prof. M. Krishnegowda, Prof. A. Balasubramanyam, Jnanabuthi’s Jainahalli Satyanarayanagowda, V. Jayaprakash, Honnaiah, K.P. Ganesh, Dr. S.B.M. Prasanna, H. Balakrishna, Dr. E. Shivaprasad, Mandara, Naveen Prasad and others were present.

‘I joined UoM on seeing an advertisement in Star of Mysore’

Reflecting on his entry to the teaching profession over three decades ago, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said he served as a lecturer at the city’s Banumaiah College for three months even before his M.Sc in Computer Science course results were out in 1989.

‘As I was not interested in taking up a teaching job in Bengaluru post my Post-Graduation, I applied for a teaching post in University of Mysore after seeing an advertisement in city’s English eveninger ‘Star of Mysore.’

There were three vacant posts and I applied for it immediately. The vacancies were filled up with the appointment of three candidates, including myself. However, two others left the job a month later as they could not fit in for the teachers job. However, I continued with my job and have now become the Vice-Chancellor of the University,” he pointed out.