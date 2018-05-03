Efforts on to open KRS to tourists from tomorrow

Mysuru: All efforts are being made to open the famed international tourist spot the Brindavan Gardens, popularly called KRS (Krishna Raja Sagar) Dam to the public by tomorrow.

The entry to KRS has been banned for two days, following heavy rains and uprooting of nearly 50 trees, killing three people on Tuesday night.

Nearly 130 personnel from Cauvery Niravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), besides 50 people from the Forest Department, 50 from the Fire Department, 50 Police personnel and personnel from CHESCom are involved in the clearing operation of trees that were uprooted.

The Deputy Commissioner of Mandya N. Manjushree has ordered the clearing of all the trees lying uprooted. She has also asked the Forest Department to trim a number of tall trees growing to a height of 40 metres in Brindavan Gardens as it is feared that they could cause heavy damage if it rains and they are uprooted.

The Senior Officials in the Forest Department following her order are involved in trimming the trees.

There were many complaints in this regard by the villagers of Katteri and North Bank of KRS to remove old trees and trim the tall ones. But due to pressure from the environmentalists, the Forest Department had stalled the cutting of fully grown trees, said a few villagers of the area.

Meanwhile, if the work on clearing and trimming of trees is completed by this evening, KRS will be open to the tourists from tomorrow, said the Officials in CNNL.