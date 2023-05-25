Eight Circles, junctions to turn traffic-friendly
May 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: To ease traffic congestion at Circles and junctions in the city, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is undertaking Circle development and junction improvement projects in collaboration with the PWD and the City Police.

According to MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, work is currently underway at five locations: Al-Badr Circle in Udayagiri, Gayathripuram Church Circle, Metagalli-KRS Road junction near Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, K.G. Koppal Circle, and Hebbal Circle.

Work orders have been issued, and three additional locations are slated to commence work shortly: Valmiki Road Junction on Hunsur Road, Vivekananda Circle in Vivekananda Nagar and Siddaganga Swamiji Circle in Kuvempunagar.

Jayadeva Hospital – KRS Road junction

The projects are designed to implement necessary corrective measures, including widening Circles or junctions and reducing the length of medians. Tree branches that obstruct the road and impede traffic flow will also be pruned. MCC Commissioner emphasised the importance of these measures in facilitating smoother traffic movement.

It may be mentioned the Traffic Police have effectively addressed traffic bottlenecks at Kempegowda Circle near Manipal Hospital.

