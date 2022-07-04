Eknath Shinde manages an easy floor test win
News

Eknath Shinde manages an easy floor test win

July 4, 2022

Team Uddhav files new plea in Supreme Court

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde Government comfortably passed the majority mark this morning, winning the trust vote after two weeks of political turmoil in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena moved a fresh petition in the Supreme Court against the decision of the new Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to recognise a new whip for the party from the Team Shinde.

The floor test was held a day after the BJP’s Rahul Nawrekar, a first-time MLA, was elected as the Speaker. Hours after his election, he reinstated Shinde as the head of the Legislature Party even though Uddhav Thackeray had taken action against him last week.

The new coalition Government comfortably got 164 votes in the 288-member house. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance managed to get just 99 votes, days after the collapse of the Government.

Just ahead of the trust vote, two MLAs swore loyalty to the Shinde group in the last 24 hours.

MLA Shyamsundar Shinde is now with the ruling Government. Sena MLA Santosh Bangar left with  Eknath  Shinde faction from a hotel this morning and arrived with the rebel MLAs at the Assembly, in growing trouble for Team Uddhav. Earlier 38 MLAs were said to have sided with Eknath Shinde.

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena moved a fresh plea in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Assembly’s new Speaker to recognise a new whip for the party. As lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the matter, the Top Court listed it for hearing with other pending pleas on the Maharashtra political crisis on July 11.

READ ALSO  BJP alliance poised to retain Maharashtra

In growing trouble for Shiv Sena, the new chief whip of the Shinde faction  gave a petition to the Assembly Speaker today for the suspension of 16 MLAs of the party for violation of the whip. The 16 MLAs would be issued notice for suspension, a news agency quoted the Speaker’s Office as saying.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena — the Uddhav Thackeray faction — has called a meeting of all its district chiefs today afternoon at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai. Shinde’s rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray had led to the fall of the Government within 2.5 years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching