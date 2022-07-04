H.D. Kumaraswamy predicts advancement of Assembly polls

July 4, 2022

Bengaluru: Even as all the three main political parties of the State — BJP, Congress and JD(S) — are gearing up for next year’s Assembly polls, former Chief Minister and top JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) said that he foresees advancement of Assembly polls by six months and elections are likely to take place in Karnataka in December, along with Gujarat Assembly polls.

Speaking to press persons after releasing ‘Janata Mitra’ pamphlets at the party’s headquarters in Bengaluru on Saturday, Kumaraswamy maintained that JD(S) has a good chance of winning majority in the Assembly polls.

Asking the party workers to intensify the poll preparations for Assembly and the upcoming BBMP polls, Kumaraswamy asserted that the party has a favourable atmosphere to win at least 15 out of the 28 Assembly segments in Bengaluru city.

Kumaraswamy further said that JD(S) will launch ‘Pancharatna Rathyatra’ in August and the yatra will cover villages across the State.

The yatra is expected to go on for three months, out of which he has reserved 15 days for Bengaluru alone, he said adding that the Janata Mitra initiative of the party will help in reaching out to the masses. JD(S) Supremo and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, State JD(S) President C.M. Ibrahim, former Kerala Minister Krishnan Kutty and others were present.