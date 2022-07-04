July 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: While at the tender age, most of the kids can’t even speak properly, here is this prodigy who can answer many questions related to vehicles, animals, birds, fruits, vegetables, parts of body colour, etc.

Kaushiki Bansal, born on Oct. 10, 2020, has been appreciated by India Book of Records for her immense memory and grasping power.

She is daughter of Rammohan Bansal, Assistant Manager at RBI Note Print Division and Sonal Agarwal, native of Rajasthan, is presently residing in BRBNMPL Township, Note Mudran Nagar, Mysuru.

Kaushiki has an amazing memory power and she can identify 12 vehicles, 16 animals, 18 birds, 12 fruits, 17 vegetables, 16 parts of the body, saying the corresponding words of the English alphabet, enacting 6 emotions and 20 actions including dancing to music and poems and imitating the sounds of 18 animals at the age of 1 year and 7 months, as confirmed by the India Book of Records on May 7, 2022.

At an early age of 8 months, Kaushiki started standing and at 10 months she started walking. She had an immense grasping power. At the age of 11 months, she started identifying all the body parts and started talking. Now she is able to speak fluently in her mother tongue Hindi and also can recite many poems.

She can count from 1-10 and is aware of four primary colours. At this early age, Kaushiki is able to do her own work like dressing up and getting ready independently.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Rammohan Bansal said that he had read an article published in the paper titled ‘Receives Appreciation from India Book of Records’ dated Jan. 31, 2022. “From that day we started to train Kaushiki. She is a great learner and memorised and picked up everything we taught her within two months and entered the India Book of Records in May, 2022. We as parents feel proud to have a blessed child like her. She keeps learning and is a fast learner.”