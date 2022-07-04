Overall Champions of State-level Multi Fest ‘Sathgamaya-2022’

July 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Amrita Vishwa Vidypeetham, Mysuru, had organised a State-level Multi Fest ‘Sathgamaya-2022’ at its premises in Bogadi II Stage recently.

Renowned musician and theatre artiste Vasuki Vaibhav was the chief guest for the valedictory and distributed prizes. SBRR Mahajana First Grade College won the Overall Championship.

Motivating the students, Vasuki Vaibhav called upon the youths to always work with passion in whatever they do and shared the lighter moments of his college days. The music club of Amrita was an elated lot to sing alongside Vasuki Vaibhav.

Students from various colleges took part and won prizes in uniquely designed competitions like Numero Uno, Sci Hub, Best CEO, Paison ka Kahel, Shipwreck, Bhagavd Gita chanting, Vedic Chanting, Dexstory, Trail Court, Brainzee, Call on Duty – Mobile Gaming, Roadeez, Camera Obscura and RJ Hunt organised under the Departments of Computer Science, Management and Commerce, Visual Communication, Sciences, Languages and Physical Education.

The Science Park with several working models, quizzes, games and other experiments allowed the visitors to explore the wondrous world of science.

Carnival with its food stalls, fun-filled games was the major highlight of the Fest. Music, dance and fashion shows added colour to Sathgamaya-2022.

Around 450 students from more than 25 colleges across the State participated in various events.

Br. Anantananda Chaithanya, Director; Br. Muktidamrta Chaithanya, Correspondent, D.G. Ravindranath, Principal, Amrita Mysuru and others were present during the occasion.

State-level Kabaddi Tournament for men was organised on the occasion. G.D. Harish Gowda, Chairman, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., inaugurated the tournament in the presence of Suresh, Chairman, Bogadi Welfare Association. Team from Vidya Vikas First Grade College, Mysuru, won the State-level Kabaddi Championship.