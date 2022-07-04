Additional Director General visits NCC Mysuru  

July 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Major General P.S. Sehrawat, SM, Additional Director General, HQ DGNCC, New Delhi, visited Mysuru Group NCC recently and inspected the Guard of Honour given by the combined guard of Army, Navy and Air Wing NCC cadets.

The General Officer, after being briefed by the Gp Cdr, interacted with the Cadets, ANOs, NCC Alumni members and PI Staff.

He complimented the Mysuru Group NCC for actively participating in all NCC activities and social service and community development activities.

The General Officer also felicitated Cadets, ANO/CTO and few members of the NCC Alumni Association for their outstanding performance including Mamatha Prasad, CTO, 13 Kar Bn NCC and SUO Sahana, 15 Kar Bn NCC.