Elected to Mysore Sports Club

October 5, 2024

Mysuru: R. Ajay Kumar Singh was elected as the President and Hon. Secretary of Sri Kanteerava Narasimharaja Sports Club (Mysore Sports Club) for the year 2024-25 during the 87th Annual General Body Meeting of the Club held in city on Sept.29.

B.C. Mahesh Kumar Nandi was elected as the Vice-President and M.D. Chandrashekar as the Hon. Treasurer.

The following members have been elected as Resident and Non-Resident Committee Members of the Club.

Resident Committee Members: S. Audithya, K.S. Gururaj, B.S. Kiran Kumar, Kishan Chandra Pal, K.B. Lingaraj, N.B. Mahesh Ballal and N.P. Raghuveer.

Non-Resident Committee Member: H. C. Dasegowda.