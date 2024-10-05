Elected to Mysore Sports Club
Sports

Elected to Mysore Sports Club

October 5, 2024

Mysuru: R. Ajay Kumar Singh was elected as the President and Hon. Secretary of Sri Kanteerava Narasimharaja Sports Club (Mysore Sports Club) for the year 2024-25 during the 87th Annual General Body Meeting of the Club held in city on Sept.29.

 B.C. Mahesh Kumar Nandi was elected as the Vice-President and M.D. Chandrashekar as the Hon. Treasurer.

The following members have been elected as Resident and Non-Resident Committee Members of the Club.

Resident Committee Members: S. Audithya, K.S. Gururaj, B.S. Kiran Kumar, Kishan Chandra Pal, K.B. Lingaraj, N.B. Mahesh Ballal and N.P. Raghuveer.

Non-Resident Committee Member: H. C. Dasegowda.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching