Elected to Mysuru District Journalists Association

July 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The following have been elected as the new office-bearers and Executive Committee members of Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) for the year 2024-26 during the elections held on July 14 (Sunday).

President: K. Deepak, General Secretary: Dharmapura Narayan, City Vice-President: Ravi Pandavapura, Rural Vice- President: H.S. Venkatappa, Treasurer: N. Suresh, Rural Secretary: D.R. Mahesh and City Secretary: Krishnoji Rao.

The Executive Committee Members are: M.T. Yogesh Kumar (senior reporter, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra), Kavitha, Hanagodu Nataraj, D.G. Roja Mahesh, Nani Hebbal, J. Ravichandra Hanchya, Hampa Nagaraj, Somashekar Chikkamarali, J. Shivanna, Satish R. Depura, Doddanahundi Rajanna, Hullahalli Mohan, S. Puneeth, Raju Karya and C.N. Vijay.

Senior Journalists Kashinath and Bannur K. Raju were the Returning Officers for the elections. They were assisted by Basavaraju, Nagesh and Murali.

MDJA Ad-hoc Committee members Balakrishna Maddur and B.S. Prabhurajan have congratulated the new team.