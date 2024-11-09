Election Commission launches voter list revision

November 9, 2024

Weekend Special Drive begins in city; to be held on Nov. 10, 23 & 24 in all polling booths

Voters can file their rights and objections until Nov. 28

Mysuru: In keeping with its regular activity for updation of electoral rolls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for revision of electoral rolls in all Assembly Constituencies of the State as on Jan. 11, 2025.

The ECI has announced the draft electoral rolls on Oct. 29 and the voters can file their rights and objections for this until Nov. 28. In addition, a Weekend Special Drive which began today (Nov. 9), would be held on Nov. 10, 23 and 24, during which the voters can claim rights and file objections at all polling booths in the city. The received rights and objections will be disposed of before Dec. 24.

The accuracy of final voter list will be scrutinised before Jan. 1, 2025 and approval will be sought from the Election Commission for printing of the revised voter list. The final electoral rolls will be published on Jan. 6, 2025.

As per the schedule announced by the ECI, all eligible youths aged 18-19 years can enrol for the voter list and the eligible voters can visit their nearest polling booths and meet the BLOs (Booth Level Officers) and enrol for the voter list on the scheduled dates.

The voter list will be published in the State Election Commission’s official website https://ceo.karnataka.gov.in. The members of the public will have to go through the published voter list and check for their names and accuracy of details. In case they do not find their names in the list, the voters can bring the matter to the notice of the concerned electoral officer and get their names entered in the electoral rolls during the period for filing of rights and objections.

In the case of the names of dead voters still remaining in the voter list, the family members have to co-operate with BLOs for deleting such names.

The voters can fill in Form 6 for enrolment in voter list, Form 6a for enrolment of NRIs (Non-Resident Indians), Form 7 for deletion of names of voters (dead, relocation of voters and repetition of names of voters) and Form 8 for making any corrections regarding name, address and photograph. The voters can also apply online in prescribed forms by using Apps such as — VHA mobile App and BLO App through Booth Level Officers or voters.eci.gov.in.

The ECI has appealed the public for ensuring their enrolment in the voter list by visiting the nearest polling booth in their respective Assembly segments.

There are a total of 2,915 polling booths in the city and district, including 235 in Periyapatna, 252 in K.R. Nagar, 274 in Hunsur, 282 in H.D. Kote, 246 in Nanjangud, 341 in Chamundeshwari, 265 in K.R., 248 in Chamaraja, 283 in N.R., 261 in Varuna and 228 in T. Narasipur Assembly segments.