Election to Journalists body tomorrow

February 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The election to elect office-bearers and the State Executive Committee members of Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), will be held tomorrow (Feb.27).

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, Bannur K. Raju, Returning Officer, said that the polling will take place at Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) Office on Thyagaraja road in city from 10 am till 3 pm and counting of votes would be taken up at 3.30 pm.

Pointing out that three candidates from MDJA are contesting for one seat for the State Executive Committee, he said that six office-bearers of KUWJ (President, General Secretary, Treasurer and three Secretaries) have been elected unopposed and the polls will be held only for three posts of Vice-President, for which four candidates are in the fray.

Bannur Raju further said that 436 out of 456 members of MDJA are eligible to cast their ballots, while 20 associate members and honorary members do not have voting powers. Barring the voters, no others will be allowed inside the polling booth, he said adding that all arrangements have been made to ensure that no confusions arise during voting.