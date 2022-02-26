Hazarath Khwaja-ki-Chatti Shariff held in city

February 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Hazarath Khwaja Garibun Nawaz Chishti Ajmeer Shariff, Rajasthan, was held at Asthana-e-Khwaja in Ghousianagar, during which Alam Kushaee, Garibun Nawaz conference was held. Several Mushaeeqin and Ulmas spoke on the life of Hazarath Khwaja Garibun Nawaz and Azmath-Aowliya-Allaha.

Fateha Khani and Langar Tabruk was held and prayers were offered for the eradication of diseases from the globe. Mehfil-e-Samaa Khani was held in the evening.

A large number of devotees participated. Guests Hazarath Khwaja Balhar Ali Sha Chishti Saheb, Burhan Sha Khadree, Sri Basavalinga Swamiji, Naveed Sha Khadree, Azeez Ulla Sha Chishti, Nasrulla Sha Khadree, Dr. Hakeem Roshan Sha Khadree, Mehboob Ulla Sha Chishti, Khwaja Gowher Ali Sha, Atha Ali Sha Chishti, Moyeen Ali Sha Chishti, Zubair Ali Sha Chishti, Haji Ali Sha Chishti and others spoke on the occasion.

The staff and students of Astana Khwaja Darul Uloom Hazarath Tipu Sultan Faizan Garibun Nawaz Arabic Madries, presented mementos to guests. Hazarath Khwaja Azeem Ali Sha Chishti Saheb addressed the gathering and also proposed a vote of thanks.