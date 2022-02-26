Pulse Polio drive tomorrow

February 26, 2022

2,46,191 children to receive Polio drops in district

Mysore/Mysuru: Pulse Polio Immunisation drive will be held tomorrow and the District Administration has set a target of administering the drops to 2,46,191 children below the age of five years in the district.

The District Administration has established 332 booths in Mysuru City, 146 in Mysuru Rural, 818 in T. Narasipur, 214 in Nanjangud, 202 in H.D. Kote, 213 in Hunsur, 156 in Periyapatna, 176 in K.R. Nagar. There are a total of 1,620 booths in the district and a total of 6,604 volunteers under 332 supervisors will take part in the Pulse Polio drive. Thirty Transit Booths and one mobile team are also being readied.

A total of 953 places in the district including 88 places in Mysuru city, 43 in Mysuru Rural, 83 in T. Narasipur, 185 in Nanjangud, 284 in H.D. Kote, 105 in Hunsur, 59 in Periyapatna and 106 in K.R. Nagar have been identified as most sensitive areas and preparations are made to conduct the drive in these places.

Meanwhile, the Health Department and the District Administration have appealed to the parents to take their children (below five) years and get the polio drops administered to them at their nearest polio booth.

Pointing out that the polio vaccine is safe, the parents are urged not to listen to rumours but get their children vaccinated.

While the polio drops would be administered to children in booths on Feb. 27, polio vaccination teams will visit every house on Mar. 1 and 2 and will administer polio drops to children who have not taken it. Even if children are administered polio drops earlier, they should take the drops again.

The District Administration has urged the parents to co-operate and follow COVID precautionary measures such as wearing face mask, maintaining social distancing and using sanitisers to keep their hands clean. Parents have been urged not to crowd near polio booths.