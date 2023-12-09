‘Elephants in musth condition are advantageous in wild operations’ 

December 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Addressing allegations that Arjuna was included in the operation despite being in a musth condition, veterinarian Dr. Ramesha clarified that utilising an elephant in musth was advantageous.

“In the musth condition, an elephant secretes a liquid, and its scent tends to deter wild elephants. This is as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). Additionally, according to Supreme Court guidelines, elephants over 60 years old should not carry heavy weights but can be effectively employed in such capture operations,” he explained.

Describing Arjuna as a hero, Dr. Ramesha emphasised Arjuna’s significant contribution to capturing six out of nine elephants in operations across Alur, Belur, Sakleshpur and Yeslur ranges within the Hassan Wildlife Division before his unfortunate demise. “Arjuna has attained ‘veera marana,’ and it is solely due to him that the lives of seven to eight people present at the time could be saved,” added Dr. Ramesha.