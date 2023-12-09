How to improve SSLC results?

December 9, 2023

Over 800 HMs hold meeting

Mysore/Mysuru: About 800 Head Masters and Head Mistresses of Government, Aided and Unaided Schools attended a day-long meeting at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road here on Thursday to discuss about improving SSLC results in the district. The meeting was jointly organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) and Department of Public Instructions.

Speaking at the meeting, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri said that with SSLC exams scheduled to take place in March 2024, exam fear will grip the students though they have studied well. The students will also undergo a lot of pressure from their parents, neighbours and relatives which will have an adverse effect on their minds.

The ZP CEO called upon the High School Head Masters to take up programmes to instil confidence among the students.

Calling upon the teachers to identify children whose academic learning is poor as they are the ones who spend most of the time with students and make efforts to improve their learning skills, the ZP CEO said special classes should be taken up to enable students to clear their doubts and perform well in the exams.

She also advised the HMs to encourage group studies during the last period of the day which would help the students discuss their problems and get their doubts on the subjects cleared.

Gayathri asked the School Heads to conduct counselling by calling expert counsellors to their schools and get the exam fear removed from the minds of the students.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) H.K. Pandu gave a power point presentation on the occasion.

ZP Deputy Secretary Krishnamraju, Department of School Education and Literacy Joint Director Dr. K. Panduranga, Teachers Training School Principal Geethamma, District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Principal Nagaraju and Block Education Officers (BEOs) Revanna (Hunsur), Basavaraju (Periyapatna), Raju (Mysuru South), Shobha (T. Narasipur), Nagaraju (H.D. Kote), Krishnappa (K.R. Nagar), Vivekananda (Mysuru Rural) and others attended the meeting.