Emergency preparedness put to test at Mysore Airport 
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Emergency preparedness put to test at Mysore Airport 

June 19, 2026

Mysuru: As part of its commitment to safety and operational preparedness, Mysore Airport conducted a building evacuation drill at the Terminal Building in Mandakalli at 2 pm yesterday. 

The exercise was aimed at assessing the effectiveness of emergency response procedures and enhancing preparedness among airport stakeholders and passengers in accordance with established safety protocols. 

Passengers and Airport personnel actively participated in the drill, responding promptly to evacuation instructions and cooperating throughout the exercise, which was conducted smoothly. 

The coordinated response highlighted the preparedness and coordination among various airport agencies, including the Airport Fire Service (AFS), Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF), IndiGo Airlines and Terminal Management.  

The exercise demonstrated the Airport’s ability to handle emergencies efficiently while ensuring the safety of passengers and other airport users. 

The drill was led by Airport Director P.V. Usha Kumari and supervised by APSU In-Charge Chandrasekhar and Head of Department (AFS) P.C. Vijayan, with participation from all concerned departments and stakeholders. 

Mysore Airport regularly conducts emergency preparedness exercises as part of its efforts to maintain a strong safety culture and ensure a safe and secure environment for passengers and stakeholders. 

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