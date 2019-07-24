Employment agencies collecting money for jobs in Mysore Airport

Airport Authority of India (AAI) asks public to be beware of fake job offers online

Mysuru: It has lately come to light that a few employment agencies have been collecting money from youths promising them jobs at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli.

Following this, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has asked the public to be alert and vigilant on such job offers.

The AAI, in a press release, has stated that fraudulent recruitment advertisements and job offers are being made by some unscrupulous elements forging AAI’s name/logo and trying to deceive people by making false promises of offering them a job in AAI. Certain unidentified websites have also been noticed with vacancies of AAI’s position on their websites. The release further states that no websites or agencies have been authorised by AAI, either to show vacancy positions in their site or to accept any application for recruitment for AAI’s vacancies.

AAI has informed the public that all the vacancies and recruitment are notified on AAI’s official website only and sometimes in Employment News/ Rojgar Samachar and other leading Indian newspapers. Link to apply for vacancies is available only on AAI’s official website www.aai.aero/en/careers/recruitment and not on any other website. The application fee is payable at the time of online registration and no other payments are sought at any other stage of recruitment.

By this notice, it is brought to the knowledge of all concerned to exercise caution and not to be misled by false advertisements. AAI is not responsible, in any way, for any loss/ or damage caused by the action of such unscrupulous elements, the release added.

Meanwhile, Mysore Airport Director R. Manjunath, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that agencies that have collected the bio-data and have got the money transferred online are sending candidates to Mysore Airport and added that every day about 10 to 15 candidates come to the Airport asking for jobs. He has further stated that it has come to light that private employment agencies have also collected Rs.2,000, Rs.5,000 and Rs.10,000 from youths promising them jobs at Mysore Airport.

Stating that there is parking facility for those travelling abroad just like in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad Airports, he said that none of those travelling abroad have left their vehicles and transferred the documents for their vehicles to be sold but a few persons have got the money transferred through online and have asked the customers to take delivery of the vehicles at the Airport.

The Airport Director, advising the youths not to fall prey with fake job offers and lose their money, has clarified that there are no vacancies at Mysore Airport and recruitment is taken up only by AAI.

