Empowering digital education

September 20, 2022

Theorem India distributes desktops to Vanitha Sadana

Mysore/Mysuru: Theorem India distributed desktops to Vanitha Sadana Institute in Mysuru as part of its CSR initiative. Theorem’s Founder and CEO Jay Kulkarni, VP India Anand Subramanian along with Theorem volunteers “Mithr team” interacted with the students and staff to facilitate the event.

Theorem has joined hands with Vanitha Sadana, an institution dedicated to the development of women and children, for eight decades. It was established in 1937 by distinguished couple Susheela Bai and Prof. Nagesha Rao, who foresaw the imperative of women’s development at a time when gender issues were still far away from mainstream and pioneered a local revolution in educating and training women and children.

Speaking on the occasion, Jay Kulkarni said, “Digital literacy has become a necessity and access to resources has been a challenge for lower income groups. Early education is the foundation for bright future and we are happy to provide tools which will help these children broaden their knowledge. We want to thank the teaching fraternity who have ensured that students’ education is not compromised.”

During the event, Anand Subramanian, VP India, said, “The company feels compelled to contribute to positive societal change across the globe. With this endeavour we are empowering students to be the future digital workforce.”

Theorem has worked towards community development in Mysuru and surrounding areas. Recently the company joined hands with Vision Spring to conduct free eye check-ups in and around Mysuru. The camp covered 18 villages and screened over 3,100 villagers.