Engineers’ Day: MITM staff feted
Photo News

Engineers’ Day: MITM staff feted

November 4, 2023

Maharaja Institute of Technology Mysore  (MITM) felicitated the staff who have completed a service tenure of 10 years between Sept.15, 2022 and Sept. 15, 2023 at the institute during the Engineers’ Day celebration recently.  There were 20 such staff this year and a total of 111 staff have completed a service duration of 10 years or more at the institute. Dr. S. Murali, Chairman, MET, Dr. B.G. Naresh Kumar, Principal, Dr. Mohammed Khaisar, Head of Mechanical Engineering, A.M. Aniruddha, Administrative Officer and HoDs were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching