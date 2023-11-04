Engineers’ Day: MITM staff feted

Maharaja Institute of Technology Mysore (MITM) felicitated the staff who have completed a service tenure of 10 years between Sept.15, 2022 and Sept. 15, 2023 at the institute during the Engineers’ Day celebration recently. There were 20 such staff this year and a total of 111 staff have completed a service duration of 10 years or more at the institute. Dr. S. Murali, Chairman, MET, Dr. B.G. Naresh Kumar, Principal, Dr. Mohammed Khaisar, Head of Mechanical Engineering, A.M. Aniruddha, Administrative Officer and HoDs were present.
