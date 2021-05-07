Enter City Railway Station from Main Gate only

May 7, 2021

SWR Mysuru Division closes multiple entries and exit points from platforms; Shuts CFTRI – Rail Museum side entry and Subway too

Mysore/Mysuru: Since the operations of inter-State bus services have stopped in Karnataka, there has been a gradual increase in the number of rail passengers both in the unreserved and reserved sector. To keep a close watch on the prevailing situation of widespread Covid pandemic across the country and as per the directives of Railway Board, the South Western Railway (SWR) Mysuru Division will follow strict protocols for movement of passengers from Mysuru City Railway Station.

To restrict face-to-face movement of passengers and to regulate freeway for passengers alighting or getting on to the trains to go to their respective destinations, the existing multiple entries and exit point from platforms of Mysuru Railway Station are closed till further advice.

The west-side entry to Railway Station (CFTRI – Rail Museum side entry) and Subway exiting on circulating area towards Main Railway Station will also be kept closed.

There will only be a single entry point to the platforms from the portico of the main Station building where the passengers shall be subject to thermal screening and ensure the wearing of mask or face covers. Passengers who are found asymptomatic will only be permitted to travel and any violation will be dealt with in accordance with the guidelines.

A Railway staff screening a passenger with thermal scanner yesterday.

Similarly, there will be only one separate single exit point near foot overbridge on Platform 1.

Passengers with wait-listed tickets will not be allowed to enter the Railway Station. Confirmed ticket passengers have to mandatorily carry sanitisers during the journey and observe social distancing both during boarding and journey and adhere to health protocols as prescribed by the destination State or Union Territory.

The existing policy for non-supply of linen and blankets for passengers travelling in AC coaches will remain in force.

All travelling passengers and stakeholders are requested to use the main entry for entering and exiting the Railway Station and cooperate with the Railways in the larger public interest, according to a press release from Dr. Manjunath Kanamadi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, SWR Mysuru.