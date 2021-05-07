Minister inspects Covid War Room
May 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Co-operation and District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar visited the COVID War Room housed at the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office Complex in Siddarthanagar here last evening  to have first-hand experience of its functioning.

Officers in-charge of the War Room told the Minister that both citizens and Corona patients make calls to the Helplines. While some of them call to enquire non-receipt of Covid test reports others enquire about other things. 

People from Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts also call the War Room. Details of every caller will be transferred to Departments concerned, they said. 

Recommendation will be made to Hospitals for admission depending upon the health condition of patients besides obtaining details of beds available in both Government and Private Hospitals.

The Minister also inspected the functioning of bed management, triage and tele-medicine section which takes care of Corona positive patients under home quarantine.

Temporary appointment

He said the State Government has released Rs. 4.5 crore for appointment of medical staff on temporary basis for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The monthly payment of  Rs. 25,000 has been fixed for nurses, Rs.60,000 for doctors and Rs.1.25 lakh for specialists, he added.

On patients going into hiding after testing Corona positive, the Minister said around 10 percent of people switch off their mobile phones once they were informed that they tested positive and go untraceable. A First Information Report (FIR) is filed against such persons with Police tracing them with the help of mobile tower location. Then they will be home quarantined or admitted to Covid Care Centres, he added.

Somashekar suggested the Officers in-charge of War Room to change the software following complaints from general public. The software must mention about the availability of beds in both Government and Private Hospitals, he noted.

MP Pratap Simha, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. B.S. Manjunatha Swamy, War Room Nodal Officer Manjunath, Triage Nodal Officer Dr. B.S. Seethalakshmi, Bed Management Officer Dr.  Ashok and others were present.

