Events TODAY – JUNE 15: Kadamba Rangavedike, Mysuru

Photo exhibition on Kadamba Rangavedike – Inauguration by S. Thippeswamy, a renowned photographer, 6 pm; Inauguration of 4-day Theatre Festival by renowned actor and theatre personality Baabu Hiranniah, accompanied by chief guests theatre person Mandya Ramesh, Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Kannada and Culture Assistant Director Dr. M.D. Sudharshan and Rajashekhara Kadamba of Kadamba Rangavedike, Prof. H.S. Umesh presides; Staging of play ‘Mai Thennu Phir Milangi’ by Shantala Kalavidaru, Chamarajanagar (Director: Nataraj Honnavalli), Kirurangamanidra (Mini Theatre), Kalamandira premises, Hunsur Road, 6.30 pm.
