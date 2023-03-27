Events Today

Events Today – March 27: Mysuru District Amateur Theatre Artistes Forum and Kannada & Culture Department, Mysuru

March 27, 2023

‘Mysuru Ranga Habba’ (Mysuru Theatre Festival) marking World Theatre Day celebrations, Valedictory, veteran theatre Director C. Basavalingiah delivers valedictory address, senior theatre personalities Rameshwari Verma & Indira Nair and Mysuru District Kannada and Culture Department Assistant Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan will be present, Rajesh Rangavalli will readout World Theatre Day Message on the occasion, 6.30 pm; Staging of play ‘Bekagidddare’ by Mysore Mime Team, Mysuru (Playwright: Beluru Krishnamurthy; Director: Mime Gautham), Mini Theatre, Kalamandira premises, 7 pm.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching