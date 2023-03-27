Events Today – March 27: Mysuru District Amateur Theatre Artistes Forum and Kannada & Culture Department, Mysuru

‘Mysuru Ranga Habba’ (Mysuru Theatre Festival) marking World Theatre Day celebrations, Valedictory, veteran theatre Director C. Basavalingiah delivers valedictory address, senior theatre personalities Rameshwari Verma & Indira Nair and Mysuru District Kannada and Culture Department Assistant Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan will be present, Rajesh Rangavalli will readout World Theatre Day Message on the occasion, 6.30 pm; Staging of play ‘Bekagidddare’ by Mysore Mime Team, Mysuru (Playwright: Beluru Krishnamurthy; Director: Mime Gautham), Mini Theatre, Kalamandira premises, 7 pm.
