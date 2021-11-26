Events Today

EVENTS TODAY – NOV. 26: Sanchalana Children’s Theatre and Folk Art Fest

November 26, 2021

Sanchalana Mysore, Arka Dhama, Shravanashrama, Bhoomideepa and Sri Kashi Vishwanatha Temple Trust: Valedictory of ‘Sanchalana Children’s Theatre and Folk Art Festival — Kuniyonu Baara…,’ folk dance, theatre songs, folk songs and Kannada songs; Former MLA Chikkanna presides, Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapati, Sargur BEO Chandrakanth, G.B. Sargur Government Higher Primary School Head Mistress Jayamma, G.B. Sargur Government High School Head Master Mallesh, JD-S leader K. Krishnanayaka and film actors Bala Rajwadi and Chandraprabha chief guests; Staging of play ‘Mayadwara’ by students of G.B. Sargur Govt. Higher Primary School [Writer and Asst. Director: Marutesh Kalapura; Direction Assistance: Shankar Nag and Hanumantha; Director: Deepak Mysore]; ‘Karadi Hanumantappana Kappa Kanike’ by students of G.B. Sargur Govt. High School [Writer: Marutesh Kalapura; Asst. Director: Shankar Nag and Hanumantha; Director: Deepak Mysore],Sri Kashi Vishwanatha Temple premises, G.B. Sargur, Bogadi-Gaddige Road, H.D. Kote,  6 pm. [Mob: 99456-16423 or 98450-75762]

