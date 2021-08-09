Events TOMORROW – AUG. 10: Talukina Venkannaiah Smaraka Granthamale, Mysuru and District Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Mysuru

Book release — ‘Sakkare Kayile – Prashne ? Uttara’ (Diabetes – Question ? Answer), authored by Dr. S.P. Yoganna — Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, releases the book, Prof. Mallepuram G. Venkatesh, retd. VC, San-skrit University, Bengaluru and Dr. B.V. Vasanthakumar, President, Karnataka Sahitya Academy, Bengaluru, chief guests, Dr. M. Annayya Kulal Ulthur, President, Karnataka Rajya IMA Kannada Vaidya Barahagarara Balaga, presides, T.S. Chayapati, Publisher, Talukina Venkannaiah Smaraka Granthamale, Mysuru and Dr. Y.D. Rajanna, President, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Mysuru, will be present, N.C. Thammanna Gowda, Advocate, Mysuru, will compere, Vijnana Bhavan, Manasagangothri, 11 am.
