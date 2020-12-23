Events tomorrow – DEC. 24: Anveshana Seva Trust

Book release — ‘Chutuku Yugacharya’ edited by Dr. P.B. Indukala Urs (Book is on the life of Dr. M.G.R. Urs, who is also the Chief Convenor of Chutuku Sahitya Parishat Central Committee) — by MLC A.H. Vishwanath, former Home Minister P.G.R. Sindhia inaugurates, National Safai Karmacharis Commission Chairman M. Shivanna presides, University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar delivers felicitation address, former VC Prof. K.S. Rangappa confers Amoghavarsha Award on Rtd. Dy.SP J.B. Rangaswamy, senior Resident Doctor of K.R. Hospital Dr. Rakesh Raje Urs, industrialist J.P. Urs, Sandhya Suraksha Trust President B.R. Nataraj Jois, Prof. Chandra Nayak of UoM and Block Education Officer of Kodagu district K.D. Suresh; Ursu Sangha President H.M.T. Lingaraje Urs and Trust Founding-Secretary Amarnath Raje Urs chief guests, Vijnana Bhavan, Manasagangothri, 10.30 am.
Leave a Reply