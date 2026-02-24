Events TOMORROW – Feb. 25: JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU)

8th Convocation, Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Chancellor of JSS STU, presides, B.M. Jayeshankar, Chairman and Managing Director of Adarsh Group, Bengaluru, who is also a distinguished alumnus of the college, delivers Convocation Address, Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, administers the Oath for the graduands, Dr. B. Suresh, Director, Technical Education Division; Dr. A.N. Santosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor; Dr. S.A. Dhanaraj, Registrar and Dr. P. Nanjundaswamy, Controller of Examinations, along with the Deans, will be present, JSS STU premises, JSS Technical Institutions Campus, 3 pm.
