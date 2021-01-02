Events tomorrow – JAN. 3: Sanchalana Mysuru

Inauguration of theatre training camp for women (2020-21), National Drama School-Bengaluru Director C. Basavaiah, Police Training School-Mysuru Principal and cultural thinker Dr. Dharanidevi Malagatti, Government Teachers Training Institute Principal Manjula, Rangayana Mysuru Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Kannada and Culture Asst. Director H. Channappa and ‘Drama Juniors’ & ‘Comedy Kiladigalu’ Director T. Sharanya will be present, theatre camp director Deepak Mysore delivers keynote address; Staging of play ‘Maaranayaka’ based on William Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’ by Gamya theatre troupe, Srirangapatna, (written by H.S. Shivaprakash and directed by C. Narayanaswamy), Mini Theatre, Rangayana premises, 11 am.
