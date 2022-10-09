Events tomorrow – OCT. 10: Karnataka Shilpakala Academy, Bengaluru

Silver Jubilee celebrations, conferment of Shilpashri Award-2022 and birth centenary of veteran sculptors Devalakunda Vadiraj and B. Basavanna, Scion of the erstwhile Vijaynagar’s Royal Anegundi family Krishnadevaraya inaugurates the programme, Vid. Mysore M. Manjunath and Kannada and Culture Department Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy chief guests, Karnataka Shilpakala Academy Chairman Veeranna M. Arkasali presides, senior sculptor from Bengaluru Ganesh L. Bhat delivers a talk on ‘The life and artworks of Sculptor Devalakunda Vadiraj’, P.R. Nagaraj (Babu) of Mysuru speaks on ‘The life and artworks of sculptor B. Basavanna,’ 10.30 am; Valedictory, Sri Shivasujnana Teertha Swamiji of Vishwakarma Jagadguru Mutt, Aremadanahalli, Arakalgud taluk, graces the occasion, Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar confers Shilpashri-2022 award to 10 noted sculptors of the State, scion of Anegundi Royal family Krishnadevaraya releases a brochure on the awardees, Actor and Samskara Bharati Karnataka President Suchendra Prasad guest of honour at the valedictory, Academy Chairman Veeranna M. Arkasali delivers the valedictory address, Violin Duet by Vidwans Mysore M. Nagaraj and Mysore M. Manjunath, Vijnana Bhavan, Manasagangothri, 4 pm.
Leave a Reply