Events TOMORROW – OCT. 10: Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement’s (SVYM) Palliative Care, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), Mysuru and Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), Hassan

Webinar as part of World Hospice & Palliative Care Day (Theme: My Care My Comfort), Dr. Nandini Vallath, Consultant and Co-ordinator, Palliative Care Division, National Cancer Grid, Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, speaks on the theme ‘My Care My Comfort,’ Dr. (Flt. Lt.) M.A. Balasubramanya, Advisor, Community Processes and Primary Health Care, National Health Systems Resource Centre, New Delhi, speaks on ‘Palliative Care in Pandemic Situation,’ 3 pm to 5 pm. [Registration: https://forms.gle/aUuaLoFZbQQoLqQS8]
