Events tomorrow – OCT.  23: Kalasuruchi and Natana, Mysuru and Department of Kannada & Culture, Bengaluru

Dr. H.K. Ramanath Memorial Programme to commemorate one year of his passing away and also to celebrate 750 weeks of ‘Kathe Kelona Banni’ programme, C.V. Gopinath, retired Additional Secretary, Government of India, Dr. M.D. Sudarshana, Assistant Director, Kannada & Culture Department, Mysuru and Vijaya Sindhuvalli, Kalasuruchi, Mysuru, guests, K.N. Anand Babu, President, Natana Rangashale, Mysuru, presides, theatre artiste Mandya Ramesh and B.M. Ramachandra of Rajeshwari Vastralankara, Mysuru, will be present,Natana Rangamandira, Ramakrishnanagar, 4.30 pm.
