Events tomorrow – SEPT. 19: Dr. Rajkumar Musical Group

‘Vishnu Sambhrama’ – A tribute to late actor Dr. Vishnuvardhan, songs from Dr. Vishnuvardhan’s films with live music by singers Mysuru Jayaram, Jagadish, TVS Kumar, Suresh, Nandakumar, Dr. Surendran, Chandrashekhar, Sarvamangala, Ashwini Shastri, Anita and Shweta; International keyboard players Deepak Jayasheelan and Nithin Lawrence, tabla players Roshan and Athmaram, guitarists Praveen Kiggal and Vinay Rangadhol will play instruments, Kousalya will compere, Jayashree Raj (‘Junior Vishnuvardhan’) will be present; Sri Ilai Alwar Swamiji of Melukote Vangipur Mutt graces the occasion, Titular head of Mysore Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who is also the Mysuru-Kodagu MP, inaugurates, Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda, KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa and former MLA S. Balaraj special guests, Sugama Sangeetha Parishat Mysuru District Unit President Dr. Nagaraj V. Bairy presides, Jaganmohan Palace premises, 5.30 pm.
