September 18, 2024

K.N. Nagarajan (88), a resident of St. Mary’s Road in N.R. Mohalla, passed away in the wee hours of today in city.

He leaves behind his wife, four sons and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites will be held tomorrow (Sept. 19) at 12.30 pm at Veerashaiva Burial Grounds in Bannimantap.