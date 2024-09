September 18, 2024

K.V. Nagendra (58), a resident of Kuvempunagar, passed away yesterday morning in city.

Grandson of Soorappa of Kuderu village in Chamarajanagar taluk, he leaves behind his wife Anita, son Akhileshwar, daughter Anaga, brother, sisters and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill yesterday afternoon.