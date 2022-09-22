Events Tomorrow

Events tomorrow – SEPTEMBER 23: Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India), Mysuru Centre and The Ramco Cements Ltd.

September 22, 2022

Engineers Day celebrations and felicitation to eminent Engineers, retd. Chief Engineer of KPCL and People Education Trust Secretary S.L. Shivaprasad chief guest, The Ramco Cements Ltd. President (Marketing) K. Jayakumar guest of honour, ACCE(I) Mysuru Centre Chairman H.S. Deepak presides; felicitation to H.N. Vijaya Vittal, Consultant Engineer, Mysuru (Civil Engineer Extraordianaire) and Prof. S.N. Karnik, Professor of Civil Engineering, NIE, Mysuru (Teacher Par Excellence), MBCT auditorium, Vishweshwaranagar, 6.30 pm.

