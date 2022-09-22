Bags MSME and Business Achievers Award-2022

Rachana Mahesh, Managing Director, Edukare ITES, Mysuru, who was adjudged the ‘Best Edu Tech Trainer, Woman of Courage and Inspiration,’ receiving the MSME and Business Achievers Award-2022 from dignitaries at the ceremony hosted by Icons of Indian Business (a Monthly Magazine) in Bengaluru recently. Dr. P.R.S. Chetan, Commanding Officer, Defense, Oggarane Dabbi Murali, Dr. V.J. Kiran Kumar, FKCCI Chairman, Dr. Puttaraju, Vice-Chancellor, Mandya University, Dr. Jayanthi, Dean, Victoria Hospital and others were present.
Leave a Reply