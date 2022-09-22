Practice makes them perfect…
Photo News

Practice makes them perfect…

September 22, 2022

Musicians of Police Bands from various districts seen practicing in Mysore Palace premises for their events scheduled on Sept. 29 and Oct. 1 in the Palace premises. While Karnatak and English Bands will perform on Sept. 29, Mass Band event involving musicians of Police Bands from many districts will perform on Oct. 1. The Police Band performance is an event which mesmerises music lovers and general public through melodious instrumental music. The musicians will perform music composition of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, English songs, Pancharatna Kritis of Tyagaraja, Jagadanandakaaraka, devotional songs and hymns, which is a must hear to all.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching