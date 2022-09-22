Practice makes them perfect…

Musicians of Police Bands from various districts seen practicing in Mysore Palace premises for their events scheduled on Sept. 29 and Oct. 1 in the Palace premises. While Karnatak and English Bands will perform on Sept. 29, Mass Band event involving musicians of Police Bands from many districts will perform on Oct. 1. The Police Band performance is an event which mesmerises music lovers and general public through melodious instrumental music. The musicians will perform music composition of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, English songs, Pancharatna Kritis of Tyagaraja, Jagadanandakaaraka, devotional songs and hymns, which is a must hear to all.
