Ex-AP CM NTR’s son Nandamuri Harikrishna dies in accident

Hyderabad: Nandamuri Harikrishna (61), son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao (NTR), died early this morning in a road accident at Telangana.

The accident took place around 6.30 am in Nalgonda, 100 km from Hyderabad. He was also the brother-in-law of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and a member of the State’s ruling Telugu Desam Party.

He is survived by two wives Lakshmi and Shalini, two sons Junior NTR and Kalyan Ram and daughter Suhasini.

He will be cremated with full State honours.

The actor-politician was learnt to be driving his SUV, a Toyota Fortuner, at a high speed, to attend a wedding in Nellore when his car hit a divider and flipped, landing on its side. The Police suspected that Harikrishna was driving at a speed of up to 150 km per hour as he wanted to make it to the wedding by 9 am. Harikrishna was thrown out of the car and suffered chest and head wounds. He was taken to hospital in a very critical state. He died soon after.

The SUV also hit a Maruti Suzuki Dzire car. Three others in the car with Harikrishna survived with injuries.

Harikrishna’s sons, Junior NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram, both popular actors, went to the hospital.

It may be recalled that Harikrishna’s eldest son Nandamuri Janakiram was killed in a road accident in 2014 on the same road. Junior NTR was also involved in an accident in 2009, but had escaped with injuries.