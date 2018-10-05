Ex-DGP Dinakar no more

Bengaluru: – Former Deputy General of Police (DGP) C. Dinakar (77) passed away in the wee hours of Thursday at Manipal Hospital. According to Police officials, the retired DGP had slipped and fallen inside his bathroom five days ago. Police received information about the same and broke open the bathroom door and rushed him to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

A resident of Indiranagar, he suffered multiple injuries and had also sustained a fracture in one of his legs. Officials said that “age was the factor going against him.” He was undergoing treatment at the hospital and failed to recover.

Last rites were held at Kalpalli Cemetery on Thursday evening.

He was well-known for the role he played in tackling underworld criminal activities in Bengaluru. The former DGP played a crucial role in the Special Task Force (STF) which was formed to rescue thespian Dr. Rajkumar from Veerappan who had held the former hostage for 108 days.

In 2014, a defamation case against Dinakar, lodged by Siddhartha, son-in-law of former External Affairs Minister S.M. Krishna, was dismissed by a division of the Delhi High Court. The issue was surrounding Dinakar’s book chronicling the capture of late actor by Veerappan. Siddhartha, owner of the Coffee Day Group of Hotels, alleged that parts of the book titled ‘Veerappan’s Prize Catch: Rajkumar,’ were defamatory in nature against him.

Prior to this, in 2003 the DGP was caught in another scuffle when he claimed that then Chief Minister S.M. Krishna and then State Home Minister Mallikarjun Kharge were conspiring to target his credibility.