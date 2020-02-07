Ex-MLA lashes out at MLA Ramdas for stalling Housing Projects for poor

February 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing sitting KR Constituency MLA S.A. Ramdas of the BJP of stalling construction of houses for the poor in city under various Housing Schemes, former KR MLA and Congress leader M.K.Somashekar staged a demonstration against the MLA in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here this morning.

Alleging that Ramdas has threatened the contractor, who came forward for construction of a total of 2,212 houses at Malalawadi (part of Jayanagar) and at Vishweswaranagar, taken up by Karnataka Slum Development Board, Somashekar claimed that Ramdas was coming in the way of the housing projects that he had got sanctioned for KR Constituency when he was the MLA in the previous Congress Government headed by Siddharamaiah.He also lashed out at Ramdas for stalling many other housing projects meant for the poor due to political considerations.

Incidentally, today is Somashekar’s birthday and the protestors, who also included several beneficiaries of Government Housing Schemes, wished him by garlanding.

KPCC Women’s Wing President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, Deputy Mayor C. Sridhar, former Mayors Pushpalatha Jagannath and Ananthu, Corporator Gopi and others were present.

