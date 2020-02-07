Ex-MLA lashes out at MLA Ramdas for stalling Housing Projects for poor
News

Ex-MLA lashes out at MLA Ramdas for stalling Housing Projects for poor

February 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing sitting KR Constituency MLA S.A. Ramdas of the BJP of stalling construction of houses for the poor in city under various Housing Schemes, former KR MLA and Congress leader M.K.Somashekar staged a demonstration against the MLA in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here this morning.

Alleging that Ramdas has threatened the contractor, who came forward for construction of  a total of 2,212 houses at Malalawadi (part of Jayanagar) and at Vishweswaranagar, taken up by Karnataka Slum Development Board, Somashekar claimed that Ramdas was coming in the way of the housing projects that he had got sanctioned for KR Constituency when he was the MLA in the previous Congress Government headed by Siddharamaiah.He also lashed out at Ramdas for stalling many other housing projects meant for the poor due to political considerations.

Incidentally, today is Somashekar’s birthday and the protestors, who also included several beneficiaries of Government Housing Schemes, wished him by garlanding.

KPCC Women’s Wing President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, Deputy Mayor C. Sridhar, former Mayors Pushpalatha Jagannath and Ananthu, Corporator Gopi and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching