Hunsur gears up for CMC polls

February 7, 2020

Hunsur: With just two days away (Feb.9) for the crucial City Municipal Council (CMC) polls, the buzzing town is getting prepared to elect 31 new Councillors for a five-year term. Voting will take place between 7 am and 5 pm on Feb. 9 and counting of votes will be taken up on Feb.11. The Hunsur CMC has 31 Wards.

Speaking to press persons on Thursday, Tahsildar Basavaraj said that the Taluk administration is fully geared up for the polls. Pointing out that the voters will be inked on their left ring-finger for the CMC polls as they were inked on their left index finger during the Hunsur Assembly by-poll held on Dec. 5 last, he said that four Election Officers are in charge of polling. The poll expenditure is capped at Rs. 2 lakh per candidate, he said and added that adequate security measures are in place for ensuring a free and fair poll.

Continuing, he said that EVMs will be used for the polling and 60 EVMs along with their Control Units have been kept in the strong room of the CMC building and the Police are keeping a round-the-clock vigil. There will be 39 polling booths in 31 Wards, Basavaraj said and added that the public can call 08222-252040 for any poll code violations.

Dry days

Meanwhile, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who is the District Electoral Officer, has declared dry-day from midnight of Feb. 8 till midnight of Feb. 9, the day of polling and from midnight of Feb.10 till midnight of Feb.11, the counting day.

Accordingly all liquor and wine shops in 3-km radius of Hunsur CMC have been asked to shut down during this period. Also, all fairs, festivals and religious events scheduled for Feb. 9 have been postponed. Prohibitory orders too are in place on polling and counting days.

