Ex-MP’s son’s gold chain worth Rs. 4 lakh snatched ?

Mysuru: In what is said to be an incident of chain-snatching, Poorvaj Vishwanath, son of former MP A.H. Vishwanath, reportedly lost his 140 gm gold chain to unidentified bike-borne miscreants in the wee hours of today.

It is said, Poorvaj, after dropping his friends at Vivekananda Circle, was parking his car at his residence on 16th Main Road, Saraswathipuram, at about 2 am, when two bike-borne miscreants who approached him, slapped him on his face, before fleeing. Poorvaj, who could not catch hold of the miscreants, entered the house, when he found his 140 gm gold chain worth about Rs. 4 lakh, missing from his person.

He soon informed the matter to Kuvempungar Police Inspector Vijaykumar, who was on night patrol.

In turn, the Inspector informed the matter, as told to him by Poorvaj, to the jurisdictional Saraswathipuram Police, it is learnt.

However, the Saraswathipuram Police, when contacted this morning, said that Poorvaj was yet to lodge a complaint in this regard and a case will be registered only if a complaint is formally lodged.