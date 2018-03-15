Consumer Rights Day held

Mysuru: “Measurements are so much a part of our daily lives that we often taken them for granted. Hence, as consumers we are not aware of the banning of many measuring instruments like old type weighing scales, the beaker scales (called the seru, pavu, chataku in Kannada) and the hand-held weighing scale,” said State Legal Metrology Department, Mysuru, Inspector Anand Kumar. He was speaking at the World Consumer Rights Day organised by Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) at Chikka Gadiyara (Small Clock Tower) opposite the South entrance of Devaraja Market, to create awareness among consumers about adulteration in food and other measurement issues. The drive will be held till 4.30 pm.

Anand Kumar told the consumers who had gathered to listen to him that there are many ways the traders and shop-keepers can cheat the public. Giving the example of the counter scales, he said that the needle in the scale can be tampered, which can result in loss of 100 to 150 grams of a commodity that is weighed on the scales, to the consumer.

The old beaker type measuring instruments which dealt with the then used measures have been banned and it has been replaced with the new litre measures. The hand-held pocket balance weighing scale is also banned as it does not show correct weight, he said.

The consumers were also warned about the electronic scales, which is much in use today among the traders and shopkeepers. “The only way to find out whether the electronic scale is accurate is to put ten per cent of extra weight on the product that is purchased and if it matches correctly then the scale is functioning properly, otherwise, it is a faulty scale,” said Anand Kumar.

Mysuru District Milk Co-operative Federation Deputy Director Phaniraj along with his staff demonstrated on the possible adulteration of milk. “One can find out if the milk is adulterated by using a lactometer. If the meter shows 28 degrees, then it becomes clear that water has been mixed. The other ways of adulteration to increase the weight is mix salt and sugar. Hence, every milk dairy is given a test kit to detect adulteration,” said Phaniraj.

The Chemistry Department students of St. Philomena’s College were also busy demonstrating the various ways in which greens, fruits and vegetables are adulterated. “These days most of the fruits, vegetables and greens are grown using chemicals. Hence, care should be taken to first remove chemicals by using lime or baking soda and then clean them once again with clean water,” said a student and added, “If one is interested in maintaining good health then such extra efforts must be made.”

Another team of Chemistry students from the same college were seen demonstrating how to test the purity of drinking water. “One way to test the purity of drinking water is to use copper sheet as it will destroy all the chemicals and bacteria in the water. It costs Rs.250 per sheet and it is worth using it in the interest of the safety of one’s health. The costlier option of using silver is also there,” said the students.

MGP Working President Prof. Shobana told Star of Mysore that the Parishat has been holding World Consumers Rights Day every year at Chikka Gadiyara to create awareness among the people. “It is not only today we create awareness about the consumer rights, we also go to schools and colleges regularly and create awareness among students about food adulteration and consumer rights,” she said.

MGP members Jayaram, Leela Venkatesh, K.S. Narasimhamurthy and others were present.+